Bears' Eddie Goldman: Questionable for Sunday
Goldman (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Goldman suffered the thigh injury during last week's loss to the Eagles but practiced in full Friday, so he has a good chance to play Week 10. Nick Williams would see a heavier workload at nose tackle should Goldman be unable to suit up.
