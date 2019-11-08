Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Remains out this week

Walker (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

With Walker still sidelined, Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser, to a lesser degree, will continue to head the Titans' tight end corps this weekend. Smith has logged 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 160 yards and a TD over the last three weeks while filling in for Walker.

