Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Listed as questionable

Bell (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Bell kicked off the practice week with an absence Wednesday, but after logging back-to-back limited sessions, Cimini notes that the running back is expected to be a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If, however, Bell is limited at all this weekend, Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery would be next up for touches out of the Jets' backfield, but at this stage it looks like Bell is going to tough it out Sunday.