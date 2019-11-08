Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable this week
Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the questionable tag, we expect Thomas to be a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Given that he's been starting and logging regular snaps for the Jets, Thomas offers modest PPR utility these days. Six games into his 2019 season, the veteran wideout is averaging 3.2 catches for 38.7 yards, but has yet to find the end zone.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice yet again•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as limited participant•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Posts dud in Miami•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Officially questionable in Week 9•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...