Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the questionable tag, we expect Thomas to be a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Given that he's been starting and logging regular snaps for the Jets, Thomas offers modest PPR utility these days. Six games into his 2019 season, the veteran wideout is averaging 3.2 catches for 38.7 yards, but has yet to find the end zone.