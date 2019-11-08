Play

McLendon (neck) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

McLendon has been limited in practice all week, indicating that he may truly be questionable heading into Sunday's early slate of games. If the veteran cannot suit up, look for rookie Quinnen Williams to gain a greater share of snaps at nose tackle, with Folorunso Fatukasi also seeing an increased role along the interior defensive line.

