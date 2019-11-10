Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Suits up Sunday

Smith-Schuster (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Eight games into his 2019 campaign, Smith-Schuster has logged 33 catches for 459 yards and three TDs, numbers that give him decent fantasy value, but don't stack up to his lofty preseason ADP, which was based on him catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger (elbow), who is now on IR. Assuming he avoids any in-game setbacks, Smith-Schuster figures to continue to see his share of targets from QB Mason Rudolph, but of late the duo's chemistry has been hit-or-miss, plus the wide receiver faces the added challenge Sunday of potentially drawing the attention of talented cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

