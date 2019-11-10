Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone

Cohen rushed three times for 14 yards and caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 20-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Cohen made the most of his seven touches and salvaged his fantasy day by catching a screen pass in the red zone for a short touchdown. He hasn't had more than seven touches in any of his last three games, and he's yet to total 50 yards in any game, making him merely a flex option. However, he has slightly higher value in leagues that award a point per reception.