Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving

Robinson caught six passes for 86 yards in the Bears' 20-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Robinson was targeted on nine of the 23 passes that Mitchell Trubisky threw, and though many of the passes were off target, he continued to use his amazing athleticism to make difficult contested catches. He could've had a bigger day, but a fantastic defensive play by a defender knocked the ball free on what would have been a reception of over 20 yards, and he also drew a long pass interference penalty. Over his last seven games, he's failed to reach 60 yards on just one occasion, and he continues to be a steady source of fantasy production.