Will Lutz made all three of his field-goal attempts in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Lutz snapped a two-week skid of missing kicks, as he provided New Orleans' only source of points in Sunday's loss. His makes came from 28, 29, and 47-yards out, as he accounted for a perfect night splitting the uprights. A matchup with a weak Buccaneers defense could be fruitful for the Saints' kicker in Week 11.