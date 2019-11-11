Ravens' Marquise Brown: Scores in win
Brown caught all four of his targets for 80 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.
The Ravens waisted no time getting Brown the ball Sunday, taking a shot off of play action for a 49-yard gain down the middle of the field on the first play from scrimmage. He later scored his second touchdown in his last three games on a 20-yard pass in the third quarter. The rookie struggled a little after a hot start to the season before taking to the bench with an ankle injury. In the two games since his return, he's averaged 18.3 yards per catch and improved his season average to 16.2 yards per catch. Next up is a Houston defense that has been mediocre against the pass this season.
