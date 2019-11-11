Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Another sack in win
Heyward had three tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.
The Pittsburgh defense recorded four sacks giving them 33 -- second most in the league -- and has them on pace for 59 sacks this season. Heyward has 5.5 sacks and will look to add to that total in Week 11 against Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield who has been sacked 24 times this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Another sack in win•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Tacks on another sack•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Still dealing with quad issue•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Cannot be contained Monday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Back after brief absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...