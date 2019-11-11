Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Another sack in win

Heyward had three tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

The Pittsburgh defense recorded four sacks giving them 33 -- second most in the league -- and has them on pace for 59 sacks this season. Heyward has 5.5 sacks and will look to add to that total in Week 11 against Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield who has been sacked 24 times this season.