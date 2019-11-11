Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Practicing Monday

Fuller (hamstring) participated in practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Following the Texans' bye week, Fuller is among the team's players trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game against the Ravens. If he's able to return to action this weekend, DeAndre Carter's profile in the team's passing attack would presumably diminish.

