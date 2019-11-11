Play

Rogers had two receptions for 31 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Rogers started again as the slot receiver but played fewer snaps (32) on offense than backup Marcus Johnson (55). Rogers continues to have a steady role in the offense, but without much upside given Indy's limited passing attack. He did have a strong game on special teams, where he had three punt returns for an average of 12.7 yards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories