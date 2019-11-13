Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't practice Wednesday
Freeman (foot) will be held out of Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Freeman's lack of participation doesn't come as much of a surprise, given that he's in danger of missing roughly two weeks due to a sprained foot. Coach Dann Quinn called Freeman a long-shot for Sunday's contest against the Panthers but hasn't yet ruled him out, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, though seems unlikely that the veteran will be able to suit up prior to Week 12 at the earliest. Brian Hill is the favorite to take the reigns in Atlanta's backfield as long as Freeman is unable to go, making Kenjon Barner and Quadree Ollison candidates to play rotational or reserve roles.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely out two weeks•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Slated to undergo MRI•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out with ankle issue•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Picks up foot injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Discussed before deadline•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Elite receiving production persists•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With some of the biggest names at the position on bye in Week 11, you'll need replacements...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Injuries, four more bye weeks and some strange Week 10 results keep shifting the landscape....
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...