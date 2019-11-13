Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't practice Wednesday

Freeman (foot) will be held out of Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Freeman's lack of participation doesn't come as much of a surprise, given that he's in danger of missing roughly two weeks due to a sprained foot. Coach Dann Quinn called Freeman a long-shot for Sunday's contest against the Panthers but hasn't yet ruled him out, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, though seems unlikely that the veteran will be able to suit up prior to Week 12 at the earliest. Brian Hill is the favorite to take the reigns in Atlanta's backfield as long as Freeman is unable to go, making Kenjon Barner and Quadree Ollison candidates to play rotational or reserve roles.