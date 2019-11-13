Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not practicing Wednesday

Hilton (calf) won't practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Beyond Wednesday, coach Frank Reich indicated that Hilton will be evaluated day-to-day. It remains to be seen if the Colts' top wideout will return to practice in any capacity later in the week, but Stephen Holder of The Athletic suggests that he doesn't get the sense that Hilton will play Sunday against the Jaguars. That said, Holder adds that "Reich always leaves the door open because Hilton is a super human when it comes to playing hurt." Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson would be in line to head the team's Week 11 wideout corps in that event that Hilton is ultimately ruled out.

