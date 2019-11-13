49ers' Damontre Moore: Inks deal with 49ers
The 49ers signed Moore to the active roster Wednesday.
After Ronald Blair tore his ACL and was placed on IR, the 49ers brought in Moore to add depth at defensive end. Since being picked by the Giants in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Moore has suited up in 54 games for five teams, generating 63 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. The 27-year-old spent time with the Niners during the preseason, so he should have familiarity with the system.
