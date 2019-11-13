Play

Doyle didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Mo Alie-Cox (hip) also missed the session, leaving Eric Ebron as the only fully healthy tight end on the Colts' 53-man roster. Doyle's status will be revisited again Thursday, by which time it should become more clear whether his absence Wednesday was maintenance-related or the result of an issue that could threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

