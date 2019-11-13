Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Limited at practice Wednesday

Fuller (hamstring) logged a limited practice session Wednesday.

Fuller last suited up in Week 7, but coming off the Texans' Week 10 bye he's back at practice and trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Ravens approaches. If he's cleared to play this weekend, DeAndre Carter's profile in the team's passing attack would likely take a hit in Week 11.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories