Redskins' Josh Norman: Limited Wednesday
Norman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
Norman has already dealt with knee and thigh issues this season, and he's now nursing a hamstring injury coming off Washington's bye. That Norman wasn't held out of practice entirely bodes well for his chances of suiting up against the Jets on Sunday, and if he's able to practice in full Thursday and/or Friday it would put any concerns about his availability to rest.
