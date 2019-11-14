Play

Joseph (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Joseph went under the knife this past weekend to trim the meniscus in his knee, and he missed Week 10's win over the Cowboys. The 31-year-old defensive tackle hasn't been ruled up for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, but he's trending toward an absence. That may benefit his recovery, too, since the Vikings have a Week 12 bye, meaning he could return Dec. 2 against the Seahawks.

