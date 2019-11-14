Play

Peterson (toe) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

On the heels of the Redskins' bye week, Peterson is tending to a toe injury that limited him Wednesday before Thursday's absence. The plan may be maintenance-based, but his status now should be monitored closely as the week continues. With the impending return of Derrius Guice (knee) from injured reserve, Peterson already was expected to yield some of his heavy recent workload, which included 20 touches per game in the four contests before the midseason break.

