Coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday that Little has cleared the concussion protocol, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Little has missed the last five games due to a head injury, but he managed to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday and has now received medical clearance to retake the field. The rookie second round pick appears primed to serve as the top backup to starting left tackle Daryl Williams during Sunday's game against the Falcons.

