Play

Doyle (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

We'll circle back on Doyle's status later Thursday to see if he is listed as a limited or full participant, but his return to the field after sitting out Wednesday's session bodes well for the tight end's availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories