Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Remains sidelined Thursday

Hilton (calf) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

While we'd be surprised if Hilton was able to play this weekend, coach Frank Reich has yet to rule that possibility out, citing the wideout's strong ability to play hurt. Look for a concrete resolution of Hilton's Week 11 status to arrive Friday, once the Colts release their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

