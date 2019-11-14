Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No practice Thursday

Freeman (foot) didn't practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With a sprained foot in tow, Freeman has been unable to do any on-field work this week, which isn't a shock considering he's expected to be sidelined for roughly two weeks as a result of the injury. Once the Falcons rule Freeman out for Sunday's game at Carolina, the backfield officially will be the domain of Brian Hill, with Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison in reserve.

