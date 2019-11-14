Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No practice Thursday
Freeman (foot) didn't practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With a sprained foot in tow, Freeman has been unable to do any on-field work this week, which isn't a shock considering he's expected to be sidelined for roughly two weeks as a result of the injury. Once the Falcons rule Freeman out for Sunday's game at Carolina, the backfield officially will be the domain of Brian Hill, with Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison in reserve.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely out two weeks•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Slated to undergo MRI•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out with ankle issue•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Picks up foot injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Discussed before deadline•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trust your studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...