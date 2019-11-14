Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Remains limited at practice
Thomas (knee/hamstring) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
We'll circle back on Thomas' status Friday, but we suspect that the veteran wideout will be able to play Sunday against Washington, even if he's listed as questionable for the contest, which seems like a plausible outcome.
