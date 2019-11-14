Play

Thomas (knee/hamstring) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

We'll circle back on Thomas' status Friday, but we suspect that the veteran wideout will be able to play Sunday against Washington, even if he's listed as questionable for the contest, which seems like a plausible outcome.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories