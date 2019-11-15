Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not spotted Friday

Freeman (foot) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It's possible Freeman could get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but it's more likely he will be held out of practice for the third day in a row. Freeman has not officially been ruled out for Week 11 just yet, but his chances of playing appear slim. Brian Hill appears set to start at running back Sunday against the Panthers.