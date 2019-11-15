Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not spotted Friday
Freeman (foot) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
It's possible Freeman could get some work in behind the scenes Friday, but it's more likely he will be held out of practice for the third day in a row. Freeman has not officially been ruled out for Week 11 just yet, but his chances of playing appear slim. Brian Hill appears set to start at running back Sunday against the Panthers.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely out two weeks•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Slated to undergo MRI•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out with ankle issue•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Picks up foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...