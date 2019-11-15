Play

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Back at practice

Brown (ankle) too part in Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It won't be clear until after practice how much work Brown got in, but his participation alone is a positive on the heels of a missed practice Thursday. Brown's status for Week 11 will be revealed when the Ravens release their final injury report of the week.

