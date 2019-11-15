Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't play Sunday
Freeman (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
A report at the beginning of the week suggested Freeman was likely to miss a couple games due to a foot sprain. He doesn't appear to have practiced in any capacity this week, so a return for the Falcons' subsequent game Nov. 24 against the Bucs could be a challenge. Brian Hill is expected to lead the Atlanta backfield versus the Panthers, though coach Dan Quinn mentioned that Qadree Ollison would also have a role, per McClure. Additionally, the team could hand some work to scatback Kenjon Barner, who had one carry on 10 snaps in last week's 26-9 win over the Saints.
