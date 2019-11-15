Play

Alie-Cox (hip) is quesitonable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Alie-Cox didn't practice this week but apparently still has a chance of suiting up Sunday. The 26-year-old has only one catch over the last four games, so the Colts' offense is unlikely to be significantly impacted by his potential absence.

