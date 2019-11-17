Ravens' Marquise Brown: Expected to play Sunday
Brown (ankle) who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown was held out of Thursday's practice, but was able to return Friday. Despite this report, fantasy owners will still want to confirm this status when inactives are released 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
