Janovich is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated right elbow during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Vikings, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Janovich had his arm rolled up on by a defender after making a catch in the second quarter, and he was nearly immediately ruled out for the rest of the contest. After further testing, the injury is indeed serious, and Janovich will be shut down for the remaining six games. The 26-year-old will likely be placed on IR. Andrew Beck will serve as the lone fullback going forward.