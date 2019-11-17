Broncos' Andy Janovich: Done for season
Janovich is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated right elbow during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Vikings, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Janovich had his arm rolled up on by a defender after making a catch in the second quarter, and he was nearly immediately ruled out for the rest of the contest. After further testing, the injury is indeed serious, and Janovich will be shut down for the remaining six games. The 26-year-old will likely be placed on IR. Andrew Beck will serve as the lone fullback going forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...