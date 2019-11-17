Johnson (head) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Johnson was carted off the field during Sunday's game, and was checked for a head injury, so it's likely a concussion could be in play on this occasion. Expect the team to provide an update postgame or in the coming days regarding Johnson's status. In his stead, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will likely continue to opporate as the team's right tackle.