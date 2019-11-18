Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Held without a catch
Smith failed to bring in his lone target in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
It was a disappointing effort for Smith, despite playing one of the league's worst pass defenses. He's now totaled just one reception for 13 yards in his last three games played and is clearly an afterthought in the Saints' offensive gameplan. Smith still has the ability to get loose for a big play, but fantasy owners can't count on that most weeks.
