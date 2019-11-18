Will Lutz connected on both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Both of Lutz's field goals came in the first quarter, as he drilled kicks from 44 and 26-yards out. He's been perfect since the Week 9 bye, going 5-for-5 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points.