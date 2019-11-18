Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone again
Cohen rushed nine times for 39 yards and caught five passes (six targets) for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Rams.
David Montgomery (ankle) was able to suit up and dominated the backfield carries, but it was Cohen who benefited from Mitch Trubisky's lone touchdown pass in a losing effort. The receiving back has caught touchdowns in consecutive weeks and three on the season (none on the ground). The Bears' stagnant offense -- mainly due to its quarterback's struggles -- has kneecapped Cohen's ability to put up fantasy-worthy numbers. The 24-year-old has accumulated just 367 total yards through 10 games after racking up 1,169 yards in a similar role last season. The inconsistent production should keep Cohen limited as a fringe PPR option against the Giants in Week 12.
