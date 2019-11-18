Texans' Will Fuller: Uncertain for Week 12

Fuller's status for Thursday night's game against Indianapolis will likely come down to a game-time decision as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Fuller missed his third straight game in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Ravens on account of the injury, with a Week 10 bye not providing enough recovery time. With Houston facing a quick turnaround in Week 12, Fuller won't have many opportunities to prove his health ahead of the contest, as the Texans aren't likely to hold any rigorous practices beforehand. Another absence against the Colts would open up more work in three-receiver sets for Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee.