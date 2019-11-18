Colts' Chester Rogers: Just one reception Sunday
Rogers had just one reception for 11 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Rogers started again at slot receiver but again played fewer snaps (31) on offense than March Johnson (61). Rogers continues to be the starter in the slot and has had a steady role on the offense, but hasn't seen a boost in production with multiple injuries to Indy wideouts.
