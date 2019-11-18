Mattison had three carries for five yards in Sunday's win at Denver.

Minnesota never got its running game going and fell behind early, both factors that limit Mattison's involvement. Mattison continues to have an impressive rookie season (4.8 yards per carry) but isn't getting enough carries for viable fantasy value in most formats. He's a backup worth rostering, though, as he could have significant value as a starter should Cook get hurt. He also has a good chance of seeing a solid amount of carries in any game where Minnesota has a secure second-half lead.