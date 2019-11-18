Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three carries Sunday
Mattison had three carries for five yards in Sunday's win at Denver.
Minnesota never got its running game going and fell behind early, both factors that limit Mattison's involvement. Mattison continues to have an impressive rookie season (4.8 yards per carry) but isn't getting enough carries for viable fantasy value in most formats. He's a backup worth rostering, though, as he could have significant value as a starter should Cook get hurt. He also has a good chance of seeing a solid amount of carries in any game where Minnesota has a secure second-half lead.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Has 52 yards rushing Sunday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Productive in complementary role•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Unproductive over seven rushes•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Career-best production in win•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Busts through for 52 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...