Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No receptions Sunday

Treadwell did not have a reception and was targeted just once in Sunday's win over Denver.

Treadwell played just seven snaps on offense as he's moved back to a deep reserve role after a surprising output in Week 9 with three receptions and five targets. He may not be active on game days if Adam Thielen returns from a hamstring injury after next week's bye.

