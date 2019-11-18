Play

Moore (shin) isn't listed on Monday's injury report.

Moore sustained the injury during Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but the fact he isn't listed on Monday's report in any capacity indicates it was a minor issue. The 24-year-old will continue to work as one of the Colts' starting cornerbacks.

