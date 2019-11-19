Ingram tallied five tackles (four solo), a sack and two pass breakups in Monday's 17-7 loss to the Chiefs.

It looked like Father Time was after the 30-year-old defensive end when he posted just one sack over his first five games, only for Ingram to rack up 4.5 sacks over his next three. He continues to log a major snap share with at least 80 percent in every game he's finished without injury.