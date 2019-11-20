Eagles' Jordan Howard: Not cleared for contact
Howard (shoulder) will limited to individual work at Wednesday's practice, as he still hasn't been cleared for contact, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Howard was a limited participant throughout last week before missing Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England. The Eagles hope to have their lead runner in the lineup for Week 12 against Seattle, but it doesn't sound like there's been much progress since last Friday. Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jay Ajayi are the healthy options in the Philadelphia backfield.
