Colts' Parris Campbell: Won't play Thursday
Campbell (hand) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Texans.
Campbell was listed as a limited practice participant this week, a positive trend that would appear to give him a solid chance to return to action Dec. 1, when the Colts host the Titans in Week 13.
More News
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Seeking Week 13 return•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Suffers fractured hand•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Posts 80 total yards•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Could see larger role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Waiver choices
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.