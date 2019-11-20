Play

Browns' Odell Beckham: Logs limited practice

Beckham was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Beckham previously dealt with a groin issue in late October, and he managed to play through that injury without missing any time. Jarvis Landry (hip) was also limited Wednesday, but there's not yet any reason to believe that either wideout is in danger of missing Week 12. Beckham will have two more opportunities to practice in full ahead of Sunday's tilt against Miami, during which he'll look to end an eight-game streak without a touchdown.

