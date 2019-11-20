Steelers' James Conner: Misses practice Wednesday
Conner (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
At this stage, Conner is looking iffy for Sunday's game against the Bengals. If he's forced to sit out the contest, Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds would be next up for Pittsburgh's carries, with Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte candidates to work in reserve.
