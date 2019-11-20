Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited at practice Wednesday

Jacobs (shoulder) was listed as as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs has been managing a shoulder issue of late, but despite his limitations at practice over the last two weeks, he approached both of the Raiders' last two outings minus an injury designation. We expect that trend to continue this week, in advance of Sunday's game against the Jets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories