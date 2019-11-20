Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited at practice Wednesday
Jacobs (shoulder) was listed as as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Jacobs has been managing a shoulder issue of late, but despite his limitations at practice over the last two weeks, he approached both of the Raiders' last two outings minus an injury designation. We expect that trend to continue this week, in advance of Sunday's game against the Jets.
