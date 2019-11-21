Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not practicing Thursday

Freeman (foot) wasn't practicing in the part of Thursday's session open to the media, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman appears to be kicking off Week 12 prep with back-to-back DNPs, which won't be known until the Falcons post Thursday's injury report. Coach Dan Quinn told McClure on Monday that Freeman may be able to practice Thursday or Friday, so the running back is running out of time to prove the health of his sprained foot.