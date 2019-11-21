Steelers' James Conner: Misses another practice
Conner (shoulder) missed practice again Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
As did JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee), with the duo increasingly likely to miss Sunday's game against the Bengals. If Conner ends up missing the contest, Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds would be next in line for the Steelers' Week 12 carries, with Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte candidates to work in reserve roles.
