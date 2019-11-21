Play

Gould (quadriceps) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gould continues to nurse a lingering quadriceps issue, and he's trending toward missing a third straight contest. Barring an unexpected step forward in Gould's recovery, expect the 49ers to rely on Chase Mclaughlin to handle kicking duties against the Packers on Sunday.

